Business Alliance a force over the years
Sometimes, despite the best of efforts, things change and people change, and what once worked no longer does.
This appears to be the case with Salida Business Alliance and the decision by the board to disband after 43 years of operation.
The SBA got its start in the late 1970s when a small group of merchants started meeting to conduct marketing promotions and to share information on city business and issues.
Best known for its sponsorship of the Parade of Lights and Independence Day parade and festivities, over the years the SBA played a key role in the city and downtown’s development. Some of the highlights over the years include:
• In the mid-1980s, downtown being named a National Historic District;
• Working through the valley-wide depression of the 1980s following the closure of the Climax Molydenum Mine north of Leadville and the loss of 600 mining jobs in the county, and some 3,000 across the region.
• In the late 1980s-early 1990s, forming the Salida Improvement District downtown to install period street lights, replace sidewalks and pave streets, with property owners paying for their portions of the work over a period of years based on front footage owned.
• Creation and evolvement of Christmas Mountain in the late 1980s to become a weeks-long attraction to the city over the holidays, followed by development of Holiday Park. The two have combined to enlighten and brighten Salida from Thanksgiving through Christmas and New Year’s, now a part of the heart of Salida.
• Representing and speaking for the business community before the city council and city departments and often working closely with city officials on projects and programs.
These are some of the areas the SBA was involved in over the past four decades. Suffice to say, if a question or issue involved the business community, the SBA had a voice and a role in it.
Through the years the SBA helped promote and strengthen downtown and the entire Salida-area business community, making the city more appealing and attractive to visitors as well as to residents.
Thanks to the SBA board and its members for the effort. Perhaps a new group will take up the role in both programs and in representing businesses before local governments.
Election Day Nov. 8
As of today, Nov. 4, Election Day is now just four days away. It’s too late to fill out your ballot, drop it in a post office box or at the post office and expect it to get to the county clerk’s office in time to be counted in the election.
To vote in this election, ballots must be deposited in a drop box at the clerk’s office at the county courthouse, or at the clerk’s branch office on Linderman Avenue in Buena Vista, no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Thanks for Jewel Ball
The Jewel Ball returned this year after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus, raising $75,000 for the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation.
The event sold out practically the day tickets became available, an indication of the prominent role the medical center has as the health care provider in the community and the region.
Thanks to all who helped make the Jewel Ball a great success.
— MJB