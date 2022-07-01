Independence Day: 246 years a republic
Monday, America celebrates 246 years since it declared its independence from England and the English monarchy, on July 4, 1776.
Some 13 years later, after a lengthy and costly war earned the fledgling nation its actual independence, and years of discussion and debate, the founders adopted the Constitution, enumerating laws and government structure, establishing the United States of America as a democratic republic, where the people elect representatives who pass laws governing actions at federal, state and local levels.
Given the tumult of the past two years – the pandemic, the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. capitol, protests of instances of police brutality, crime waves in cities and, just recently, economic angst from skyrocketing inflation and protests of Supreme Court decisions – some say after 246 years this democracy is floundering, this republic is teetering.
We say not.
Yes, the nation has deep political divisions, loud protests, at times anger and frustration and seeming government gridlock at the nation’s capital. But the country and the nation and its governments continue to function, democratically electing representatives who serve the people of the republic.
Yes, there is loud disagreement on the economy, on court decisions, on Congress and its actions or lack thereof; and there are disagreements at state and local levels as well.
But the republic continues. The people continue to elect their representatives, follow the laws and abide by the decisions – or work to change them – their representatives at all levels of government pass and make.
And if they are not pleased with the laws, decisions and actions their representatives make and take, they are not bashful, they are not afraid to make corrections, once again through the democratic process, to turn the reins of the republic over to representatives who offer other ideas, standards and principles.
On the 246th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America, this is worth cheering, worth celebrating, worth cherishing and worth defending.
Happy Independence Day, America!
Celebrate community
To celebrate Independence Day, communities across the country have special events planned.
Salida’s weekend starts Friday with The Falconaires, the Air Force Academy jazz ensemble performing at 7 p.m. at Riverside Park.
Poncha Springs celebrates Independence Day on Sunday with a parade, hot dog cookout, pie contest and games for all ages.
Howard residents and visitors celebrate Monday with a barbecue and carnival, games, burgers, brats and hot dogs and an ice cream social.
Salida festivities include a kids’ fishing derby, hot dog lunch, circus performance, chalk art drawing, three bands performing at Riverside with Salida Rotarians providing refreshments.
The weekend celebration concludes with a bike light parade followed by fireworks off Tenderfoot.
Details and full schedule start on the front page.
Celebrate Independence Day and celebrate community with your neighbors and friends.
Congratulations
Congratulations to Jessie Rollins, named Family & Youth Initiatives’ Youth of the Year for her efforts as liaison to the City of Salida and work promoting mental health. Thank you for the efforts and for the example set for others.
— MJB