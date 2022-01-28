To George Blake: Happy 101st birthday!
In early 1941, when Japanese admirals and generals were planning the attack on Pearl Harbor, they made a number of assumptions, among them that they could achieve surprise and cripple the U.S. Pacific fleet, providing time for Japan to reach its objectives in China and elsewhere in the region.
They knew that the U.S. had far greater natural resources but went ahead with the attack presuming that they could reach their objectives before a stunned America could gather a response.
While the attack was successful to the extent that it destroyed much of the fleet and killed some 2,400 Americans, it brought the U.S. into war with a resolve and determination to not just avenge Pearl Harbor, but to defeat Japan and stop its aggression across the Pacific.
With support from all Americans, it fell to U.S. servicemen and women to take up arms against Japan and the other Axis powers, Germany and Italy, to soldiers like George Blake.
Mr. Blake was stationed at Pearl Harbor that fateful day, serving with the U.S. Army when Japanese planes swarmed over airfields and naval bases.
It took nearly four years of brutal fighting, but America and its allies ultimately defeated Japan, ending the world war.
On Saturday, Mr. Blake celebrates his 101st birthday. Thank you for your service, George Blake, at Pearl Harbor, during the war and over the years.
You and your fellow Americans fought to defeat the Axis powers and proved to the world America will not bow to tyranny.
And Happy Birthday! You are an inspiration!
A Biden overreach
The Colorado River Outfitters Association and Arkansas Valley Adventures filed a lawsuit in December seeking to block a Biden administration order requiring “federal contractors” to increase the minimum wage paid employees from $10.95 to $15 per hour.
Perhaps more significant, the government order also requires contractors to pay overtime if employees work more than 40 hours per week.
The order would potentially impact some 40 Arkansas River outfitters and a half million or so other companies across the country doing business with the government.
The key word here is “contractors.” The common interpretation of “contractor” would be a business or individual that performs work for or provides a service to, in this instance, the federal government.
As stated in their suit, rafters operate under special use permits with the Bureau of Land Management or the U.S. Forest Service, paying 3 percent of revenues to the government.
In many if not most cases, rafting companies have no difficulty meeting the $15 per hour minimum wage on half- or full-day trips.
Where outfitters have issues, however, is with overnight or multiday trips where guides might put in 14 to 16 hours per day for several days. As Bob Hamel of Arkansas River Outfitters Association said, on a five-, six- or seven-day trip, “when does the clock start and stop?”
In filing the suit, the Pacific Legal Foundation claims outfitters and guides operating on government lands are not contractors but that the Biden order lumps them in with contractors and places them in a “model that is fundamentally incompatible with the way that the guiding industry operates.”
If the order is allowed to stand, it would likely result in substantially higher costs, which would damage outfitters as well as guides and the communities in which the companies operate.
It is, as David Costlow of CROA has said, a Biden administration overreach.
— MJB