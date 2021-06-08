Dear Editor:
We hosted one of our biggest golf scrambles in recent history with 25 teams, all eager to socialize and give it their best shot at winning some titles. The weather was almost comical with sun, then sprinkles, winds gusting at 35 mph, then calm and repeat. Despite Mother Nature, everyone seemed to have an excellent time.
Winners for the day were: Team Blue captured low-gross honors with a score of 31 in a scorecard playoff with Wright Insurance. The low-net title went to Collegiate Peaks Bank with a score of 23.3, and trailing close behind was team Mariposa Windows and Glass, with a score of 23.4. Men’s and women’s closest to the pin competition went to Shane Wright and Ilona Witty. Most accurate drive was captured by Jerry Leewaye and Janine Marr. Long drives were won by Chris DeFreeze and Lori Mitchell.
Special thanks to First Colorado Land Office and Pueblo Bank & Trust for sponsoring the food and to The Gallery for preparing the pre-ordered lunches. This year we did not combine the scramble with a Business After Hours but concentrated on preregistrations, creative swag bags for all and sponsorship value.
New this year, we had professional photographer Catherine Eichel present to take free team photos. Captured were some quasi-serious photos, some amped-up full-action photos and the not-so-serious photos. They turned out great!
Thanks to Ryan Lynch and team of American Family Insurance for the golf starter kits and special giveaways. As well, a big shout-out to Dow Stewart, golf pro of the Salida Golf Club, for helping manage the scramble.
Special thanks to Ryan of Ridgeline Signs for again making our sponsor signs. Those sponsors were: American Overhead Door, Amicas, Anderson Law Group, Bliss Realty Group, Brady’s West, Central Colorado Title & Escrow, City of Salida, Collegiate Peaks Bank, CP’s Portables, Creekside Chalets, Dragonfly Gifts, Friday Health Plans, First Colorado Land Office, GKS Insurance, High Country Bank, High Side Bar & Grill, Holiday RV, Integrity Tattoo, Kate Woolman – State Farm Insurance, Katwin Hinerman – Legacy Properties of Colorado, KW Construction, Mariposa Window & Door, Monarch Mountain, Mountain River Credit Union, Mount Princeton Hot Springs, Poncha Lodge, Pueblo Bank & Trust, Ridgeline Signs, Stotler & Young PC, The Ryan Lynch American Family Insurance, and True Vintage Finds & Homegoods.
Thanks to our chamber staff, Linda McMillin and Haley McCoy; board of directors, Jason Benci, Heather Adams, Angel Rowell and Michael Varnum, plus volunteers Monica Quintana and Sue Eininger.
To our swag donors, you were awesome as well. The bags were a hit and made for some oohs, aahs and chuckles as well. Thanks to: 14ers Wieners, Arkansas River Tours, Discovery Pass, Heart of the Rockies Home Health & Hospice, High Country Bank, Kate Woolman – State Farm, Mahnke Auto Body, Monarch Mountain, Moonlight Pizza and Salida Mountain Sports.
Lastly, thank you to Heart of the Rockies Radio and The Mountain Mail.
Looking forward to next year’s scramble!
Lori Roberts,
executive director,
Heart of the Rockies
Chamber of Commerce