Dear Editor:
Kudos to Read McCulloch, Executive Director of Chaffee Housing Trust, for answering some questions about the eight unit “affordable housing” project built at Two Rivers.
Unfortunately, his ‘answers’ create even more questions involving the six units sold in early 2019 for $266,800. Read McCulloch said prior to the sale they would cost the buyer $170,000.
His explanation: “CHT sold six homes in Salida in 2019. Buyers paid $170,000. Letter authors appear to have confused the market value sales prices with the actual price to CHT buyers. Grants, etc. fill the gap between these two numbers.” Oh. Who knew there were two types of sale prices?
Does this mean each of the six buyers received a supplement of $96,800 to buy their unit, totaling $580,800 across the six properties? This is a free 36.3% down payment.
On Aug. 16, CHT sold a nearly identical unit in Buena Vista for $200,900, where the buyer paid $172,000−a $28,900 difference−seemingly a more rational down payment. So why are the “market value sales prices” in Salida so much higher?
Read won’t give us CHT financials so we can do a thorough accounting. The only information we have is from his letter.
“CHT assumed 100 percent of the risk to build eight affordable homes in Salida, including $1.2 million in construction borrowing. The city was exposed to zero risk.”
What exactly is “$1.2 million in construction borrowing”? Perhaps a line-of-credit which was tapped to some greater or lesser degree? These units look very nice, but are pre-fabricated construction. This begs the question, what were the actual construction costs for the eight homes?
Then Read states: “CHT raised $230,000 in grants for home construction, over $397,000 in capital grants and salaries grants.” This totals $627,000. (How much “risk” is incurred when you are grubstaked with free land and $627,000 in grant money?)
In the 2018 CHT tax return, Read’s salary is listed as $41,813 per year. Since he has been so successful building the last two years, let’s estimate his salary is now $47,000 per year.
If we assume he was paid from the salary portion of the grants, and subtract $47,000 from $627,000, $580,000 of the grant money remains-the same amount as yielded by the sale price increase from $170,000 to $266,800. Coincidence?
Is it possible CHT was so successful obtaining free grants and land for the Two Rivers Project that they ended up with more money than needed on this project?
Rather than use that money to give the new homeowners an extremely low purchase price, or give it back, did CHT instead hike up the sale price to $266,800, and ‘give’ each buyer $96,800 from the grant money as their down payment?
Was this $96,800 in turn paid back to CHT as part of the purchase? Does this mean that encumbered grant money, tied to this development, was in effect shuttled through this development, and currently resides in CHT’s bank account as unencumbered cash?
Read asked for our questions. I hope he can provide answers.
Nancy Dominick
Salida