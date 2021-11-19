Building permits rise
Chaffee County is on pace to set another record in both number of building permits issued for the year as well as the value of those permits.
Through October 2021, the county Building Department has written 293 single-family permits, up from 2020’s year-end total of 236.
The highest previous number of single-family permits for a year was in 2019 when the county saw a total of 294, a number that’s all but certain to be surpassed with two months still to go before year’s end.
These permit numbers do not include condos, townhouses or apartments but only reflect single-family dwellings.
The value of the permits also continues to increase with a year-to-date total of $1.65 million so far, compared to $1.18 million in 2020 and $1.35 million in 2019.
Looking back 10 years shows just how much building has increased in the county. In 2011 there were 63 permits written, or about 21 percent of 2021’s year to date total.
The total value of the permits that year came to $339,916, which is also about 20 percent of this year’s permit value.
Dan Swallow, county development services director, said permit numbers are about evenly split among Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista, along with rural areas like Maysville and Nathrop.
He said he doesn’t see the county’s growth trend slowing down unless interest rates rise or there are more widespread material shortages.
This in turn means the increase in number of single-family homes going up will continue into the next year or two and possibly beyond.
Building permit numbers reflect the continuing interest in the county and, no doubt, its lifestyle.
… But workers needed
While building permit numbers and values increase, the county’s worker shortage reveals another face of the valley economy.
Monarch Mountain officials reported that the recent job fair drew about 30 percent fewer folks compared to previous years.
General Manager Randy Stroud said one of the issues for the ski area last year was enforcing the mask requirement in lift lines and at the lodge, with employees getting a measure of grief from those opposed to the mandate.
Coronavirus issues aside, the decrease in potential employees showing up for the fair is just one more example of what appears to be a shortage of folks turning out for jobs, whether it be Salida and the county, Colorado or states across the country.
What makes the local worker situation much tougher is the cost and lack of housing. While ski area jobs are often considered appealing because of perks that typically go along with them, housing is difficult to find and rentals that are available are often beyond what ski area employees can afford.
It’s now an all too familiar story in the county among businesses struggling to find help.
And while some low-income rentals are under construction, the number of units needed far exceed the number becoming available.
Until affordable housing numbers begin meeting demands, the worker shortage is going to continue.
Veterans Day thanks
A note of thanks to the Hasselbrink family – Karen, Carl, Yogi, Valerie and Andrew – for putting on the recent Veterans’ Supper. With the help of a number of volunteers, the Hasselbrinks once again prepared and presented a free dinner at the Salida Elks Lodge to veterans and their families. Thank you for the generous gift!
— MJB