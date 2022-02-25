Following Ukraine invasion, where does West draw the line?
Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine this week marks a change in the world order in place since the late 1980s and the disintegration of the Soviet Union and its Communist empire.
What the world is asking is what caused Russian President Vladimir Putin to mass his forces and invade a much smaller and weaker nation and incur the wrath of the free world?
Was it oil and gas deposits? Access to European markets to the west? Access to ice-free Atlantic shipping ports through the Black Sea? Or was it the threat of Ukraine’s potential inclusion in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization?
All of the above may have had some bearing on this week’s decision. Some experts, however, believe the basic reason is that Russia’s strongman feared having a liberal democracy prominently centered on his nation’s western boundary showing off its Western freedoms and influence to the Russian people.
About the last thing the Russian president would tolerate is examples of democratic freedoms from freedom of speech and press to free elections to economic freedoms to move about, travel, change jobs or start a business, among others.
Ukrainian examples, some believe, were too close to home, potentially similar to the stark and obvious differences travelers in the 1990s saw in the two Germanies, East and West, and ultimately a threat to his authoritarian control.
In part the reason behind the invasion is no doubt also to send a message to the two dozen-plus former Soviet satellite nations near today’s Russia, from Estonia to the north and south to Albania, nations whose populations have been moving toward greater democratic freedoms.
To the Russian president, it would make sense to recreate the former Soviet empire, if for no other reason than to provide a barrier of hundreds of miles and two dozen-plus fearful nations between Russia and the free democracies and Western influences they show to a captive population.
The question being asked is will Russia stop once it conquers Ukraine? What nation or nations might be next? Latvia? Poland? Belarus? Slovakia? Romania? Hungary?
Will sanctions be enough to ultimately end Russia’s expansionist, dictatorial moves to its northwest, west and southwest?
Where do the U.S. and its allies including England and France and other NATO countries draw the line? With Ukraine or ... where?
On the other side of the world, what does China see in the invasion? An example and an opportunity to remove and take over once and for all the thorn that is Taiwan?
The invasion leaves the world in a dangerous situation, one which could easily escalate into World War III with implications for all humanity.
And the world looks to see what the response will be from the U.S. and its allies, and what effect sanctions will have on Russia.
State champ wrestlers
Congratulations to Buena Vista High School’s 2A state champion wrestlers.
Senior Seth Moss won a championship in the 182-pound division, compiling a 30-7 mark for the 2021-22 season.
Sophomore Caleb Camp won his second state title in the 113-pound classification while putting together a 36-3 record for the year.
In a heartbreaker, Salida junior Drew Johnson lost 3-2 in the 3A 182-pound championship final, finishing the year with a most impressive 26-2 record.
—MJB