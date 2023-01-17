Classified questions
Classified documents that were the responsibility of President Joe Biden from when he was vice president have been discovered at a Washington, D.C., office and at his home and garage in Wilmington, Delaware.
A week ago, the White House revealed that classified documents were found by the president’s personal lawyers when packing files at an office in the nation’s capital used by the president after his term as vice president ended.
Later in the week, additional documents were found in a garage at the president’s home in Delaware and at an office inside the house.
The president said it wasn’t like the documents at his home were readily accessible to someone walking down the street, that they were in a locked garage next to his Corvette, and that the D.C. office was also locked.
That might be so, but then who had access to the D.C. office, his home and garage since the end of his term as vice president in 2017?
In late summer 2022, former President Donald Trump was accused of taking classified documents with him to his home in Mar-A-Largo, Florida, when he left the White House at the end of his term in January 2021. The FBI raided the former president’s home seeking recovery of documents.
In both cases, special counsels have been appointed to investigate the two cases.
President Trump reportedly had at his home nearly 200 documents and apparently intentionally had the documents packed with other belongings on leaving office. The files were supposedly kept in a locked room.
Classified documents were discovered at President’s Biden’s D.C. office in early November, prior to the election. The president has not said why the public was only informed of the situation more than two months after the papers were found. Then last week additional documents were found in the president’s Delaware home and garage.
If the documents date to five years ago when the president’s term as vice president ended, who had access to the office, house and garage over these years? Why were the files not discovered earlier? Why were the documents not reported as missing?
After the Florida raid on Trump’s Mar-A-Largo home, President Biden criticized the former president saying, “How that could possibly happen, how anyone could be that irresponsible ... .”
Now, the same can be asked about President Biden’s handling of secret documents, “How could anyone be that irresponsible” ... to leave classified documents languishing around personal offices and a garage for five years?
In both instances it’s concerning that both a former president and a former vice president and current president could be so careless and disrespectful of classified and secret information.
More is certainly expected of the nation’s top leaders and how they handle this country’s secret information.
Gridder congrats
Congratulations to Cotopaxi’s Ty Coleman on his selection as first-team quarterback for the 2022 six-man season by the Colorado High School Activities Association.
Starting as a freshman, he threw five touchdown passes in his first varsity football game and five more his second game. The Pirate senior literally rewrote state and school records – some set by his father, Bryan Coleman, 30 years ago – over the past four years.
Among his accomplishments for 2022, he threw a total of 17 touchdowns over three games, 13 passing touchdowns in two games, seven in a single half and returned two interceptions for TDs in one game, remarkable achievements at any level.
Best wishes for the future on graduation.
— MJB