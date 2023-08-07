Daryell Mueller, 79, of Buena Vista died July 31, 2023, at home with her family and cat, Nina, by her side.
She was born April 18, 1944, in Los Angeles, California, to James Clifford and Marion Cameron Prentice.
She married John Edward Mueller on Sept. 15, 1962, in Central City. They had been married 42 years when he died in 2004. Together they had three daughters, Shelly, Julie and Brenda.
Family and friends said she was incredibly strong and fiercely independent, and she loved her family above all, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Each gave her a tremendous amount of joy and pride.
Always involved in her children and grandchildren's lives, she was a Brownie/Girl Scout leader, a softball coach and a gifted seamstress. She made many of her girls' clothes, Halloween costumes and prom dresses. Mrs. Mueller also pierced her girls' ears, along with many of their friends’. She attended thousands of sporting events between her girls and grandchildren and baked thousands of batches of cinnamon rolls, cookies and cupcakes for classroom parties, birthdays and any other celebration for which she thought baked goods were necessary.
She spent 25 years working in the cafeteria for the Buena Vista School District – first in the kitchen at the elementary school, then ending her career in 1996 as the head of the cafeteria at the middle and high schools. As the head baker she was and is still well known for her homemade cinnamon rolls.
During retirement she enjoyed her hobbies: gardening, scrapbooking, card making and quilting, where she looked forward to spending time with her many friends in different clubs. She made it a priority to have breakfast weekly with a group of close friends.
Mrs. Mueller was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, James Prentice, Margaret (Mitzi) Ashcraft, Elizabeth (Jeannie) Dillon, twin Charles (Doug) Prentice; and grandchildren Jenna Lee Mueller-Blank, Justin Avery Mueller-Blank and Taylor Lee Williams.
Survivors include her daughters, Shelly (Shawn) Williams, Julie (Vern) Plackner, Brenda (Doug) Troudt, “adopted” daughter Cindy (Bob) Bernhardt and “daughter” Kate Fogg; grandchildren William Plackner (Brittany Hathaway), Kelsie (Caleb) Carr, Cody (Quincey) Troudt, Josh Williams, Rylie (Chance) Ogden and Dezi Bernhardt; great-grandchildren, Daxton and Amaryllis Troudt; and numerous extended family, nieces, nephews and many other children who consider her their grandma (Bam Bam).
Due to donations of blood, Mrs. Mueller received infusions and transfusions of platelets and/or blood weekly during the last 18 months of her life. One of her last wishes was that, in lieu of flowers, friends and family, if they are able, donate blood when and where available.
A celebration of her life will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 9, 2023, at the American Legion Hall in Buena Vista.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at LewisandGlenn.com.
