Coaldale resident Victor Ray Williams, 71, died July 9, 2023, at his home.
He was born Dec. 28, 1951, in Dallas, Texas, to Bobby Ray Williams and Juanalyne Singleton Williams.
He grew up in Dallas and attended Thomas Jefferson High School, where he played football and graduated in 1971.
He attended Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, and studied wildlife and fisheries ecology. There he met his lab partner, Kathryn Jo Hoyler, whom he later married on April 5, 1975, at Meadowbrook Methodist Church in Fort Worth, Texas.
They moved to Nacogdoches, Texas, where Mr. Williams received his bachelor's degree in agriculture from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1977.
The couple moved to the Dallas area, where they lived most of their lives.
Mr. Williams was a loyal employee at Southland Farm Store in Dallas for 37 years.
He enjoyed helping folks with lawn and garden care, insect control, and animal care.
Mr. Williams also took up beekeeping and managed hives for honey for more than 35 years.
Friends and family said his love of God’s creation led him to hiking, climbing, camping, canoeing and fishing.
He briefly served as assistant scoutmaster for Circle 10 Council, Troop 1007 of the Boy Scouts of America and received the Western Star “STAR” award for his scouting contributions.
Friends and family said Mr. and Mrs. Williams surrendered their lives to Christ while attending Royal Haven Baptist Church and were baptized together on Oct. 12, 1980.
They said Mr. Williams had been a faithful disciple of the Lord, teaching Sunday School and leading home Bible studies.
He had “the gift of camping” and took church groups to explore the outdoors and see biblical lessons in the natural world.
Friends and family said anyone who was blessed to call him “Dad” or “Papa” was in his prayers every day.
They said he would open most prayers with “forgive me of my sins,” then pray daily for the salvation of each of his children and grandchildren by their names, and for his “grandchildren, yet unborn.”
Friends and family said he wanted his legacy to be generations of believers in Christ who would honor God with their lives and make the world a better place.
In 2015 the Williamses moved to Colorado and made Coaldale their home.
Mr. Williams continued to enjoy “God’s creations,” the mountains, the birds and the wildlife.
He also became a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church in Poncha Springs.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bruce Carlton Williams.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years; children, Whitney Catherine Williams of Pleasanton, California, Sean Patrick Williams of Hollywood, California, Timothy Blake Williams of Coaldale and Christopher Ian Williams of Salida; grandchildren, Dylan Jason Salis, Mark Victor Salis, Madison Cathryn Williams, Gabriel Matthew Salis, William Tyndale Salis, Cecilea Lynn Gutierrez, Gabriella
Angel Williams and Faith Pearl Williams; an aunt and uncle; two nieces; a nephew; and several cousins.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 12, 2023, at Cross Roads Church, 10915 CR 128, Poncha Springs.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a written submission of a memory of Mr. Williams, which can be emailed to Kathy Williams at kathrynjhw@gmail.com; a photo of the sender would also be appreciated.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.