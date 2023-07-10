James Albert Alloy, 76, a lifelong resident of Salida, died July 5, 2023.
He was born Oct. 5, 1946, in Salida to Pete and Mary Alloy.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Angel of Mount Shavano Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 and the Elks Club.
Mr. Alloy loved his Italian heritage, food, hunting, fishing, playing pool, mushroom hunting in the mountains and above all, he cherished his time with his daughters and granddaughters, who friends and family said were all the lights of his life.
Friends and family said he will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Sam Alloy; and niece Laura Alloy.
Survivors include his daughters, Shauna Alloy (Randy Carricato) of Salida, Mindy (Kevin) Diaz of
Pueblo and Crystal Alloy of Cañon City; granddaughters, Brianna Collins and Tiana (Jade)
Modrzejewski; ex-wife Eileen Alloy; and many cousins and friends.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. July 14, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in
Salida.
Interment will follow the service at Poncha Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angel of Mount Shavano Veterans of Foreign War Post No. 3820.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
