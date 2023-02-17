Edward John Heppler, 83, of Salida died Feb. 16, 2023, at his home in his sleep.
He was born June 24, 1939, in Redfield, South Dakota, to Edward and Elizabeth Heppler.
He had 10 brothers and sisters.
Mr. Heppler married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Carr, on Aug. 22, 1959.
They were married for 63 years.
The couple lived in Lead, South Dakota, for the first six years of their marriage and moved to the Denver area in 1965.
The couple had five children.
Mr. Heppler worked for IBM in Boulder for 28 years and retired to Salida in 1994.
Friends and family said he loved everything there was about Salida and felt it was his dream come true to live in such a beautiful area where he could ride ATVs, fish and hunt a few miles from home.
He was passionate about his hobby of turning wood into beautiful pieces of art.
Mr. and Mrs. Heppler enjoyed 40 years of square dancing with various clubs.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife; children, Julie (Tony) Marques of Georgetown, Texas, Cindy Heppler of Littleton, Joan (Ron) Hollenbeck of Firestone, Todd Heppler of Denver and Brad Heppler of Northglenn; grandchildren, Amanda Saras, Zach Dowd, Vicky, Becca and Steph Marques, Stacy and Nick Fania and Savannah and Sophia Heppler; great-grandchildren, Brynlee, Camryn and Dustin Dowd and Kip Saras; siblings, Victor Heppler of Coaldale, Alberta, Canada, Rachel Bakken of Helena, Montana, and Nedra Jones of Burkburnett, Texas; and many nephews and nieces.
Arrangements are pending with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
A service will be planned for a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
