Beth Wolfgang, 71, of Salida died June 21, 2023, at her home while under hospice care.
She was born Aug. 9, 1951, in Wisconsin to Ralph and Elizabeth (Beyer) Raebel.
She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a bachelor's degree in business and finance.
She married Gregg Wolfgang on Oct. 24, 1981, at Grace Lutheran Church in Denver.
She enjoyed working and spent many years with Monarch Ski Area, Mount Shavano Ski Rental, Timberwolf Rafting and Wolfgang Upholstery.
She treasured her time skiing, cross-country skiing, river rafting, hiking and backpacking and loved her dogs and cats.
She was preceded in death by her father and brother, James Raebel.
Survivors include her husband; mother; nephew, J.R. Raebel; uncle, Dan Beyer; and her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Mark (Cathy) Wolfgang, Karen (Michael) Kerrigan, Thomas (Jackie) Wolfgang, Julie (Dan) Mikesell and Mary Wolfgang.
A celebration of her life will be held from 1-4 p.m. July 15, 2023, at The Palace Lobby, 204 N. F St.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.