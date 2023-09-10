Longtime Salida resident Rudolph Frutoso Vigil, 93, died Sept. 4, 2023.
He was born Sept. 7, 1929, in Salida to Don and Beatrice (Gallegos) Vigil.
Mr. Vigil married Dorothy L. Marinez March 30, 1963, in Salida.
His family said he was a hardworking man who spent 33 years working in the Climax Mine and at the same time raising five children alongside his wife. He retired from the mine in 1985.
He loved hunting and fishing and spending time with his family.
His family said he was a loving husband and a caring father.
Mr. Vigil was a member of the Los Amigos and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Ernest (Bertha) Vigil, Ben (Clara) Vigil, Patsy (Toby) Trujillo, Virginia Reninger, Cleo Lucero, Helen (Joe) Marques, Cordi Salazar, Albert Vigil and Andrea Vigil.
Survivors include his children, Henry (Jackie) Vigil of McMinnville, Oregon, Dennis Pello of Salida, John (Lorraine) Pello of Arvada, Josephine (Don) Murray of Brighton and Michell (Nolan) Carothers of Wheat Ridge; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15, 2023, with Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
Interment will follow services in Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at LewisandGlenn.com.
