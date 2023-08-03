Marianne Webb, 98, died July 27, 2023, following a brief illness.
She was born Nov. 26, 1924, in Wuppertal Elberfeld, Germany, to Joseph and Marianne
Kolbeck, the oldest of four children.
Her siblings were Joseph, Adolph and Anton. She was raised during World War II. It was a very difficult time for her and her family.
She was working in a U.S. military post exchange when she met her eventual husband, William “Bill”
Webb.
He was a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and ventured to the PX many times to see her
and ask her out.
Despite language and cultural barriers she eventually decided to try a date with him. They fell in love and married in 1944.
When Mr. Webb’s German tour ended, the couple traveled to the United States by boat. It was a long trip with very rough seas and they both experienced sea sickness. She gave him her ration of medicine and he was forever grateful for her sacrifice.
After returning to the States they moved to Gunnison, where Mr. Webb attended Western State
College.
Their first child, William Webb Jr., was born there.
After graduation Mr. Webb secured a teaching position in the Salida schools, and they moved “over the hill” in 1955.
Their second son, Robert, was born a few years later.
Friends and family said Mrs. Webb lived a full and happy life in Salida.
She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension.
She was involved with FIBArk when it first started, hosting boaters from Germany and volunteering as a slalom gate judge.
She enjoyed sewing and made many clothes for herself and some for her husband and her kids.
She enjoyed hiking, picnics and skiing.
She worked at the Spa and then the Country Bounty Restaurant for many years as a waitress and later in the gift shop.
She also volunteered at the Salida Senior Center.
After her husband retired, they enjoyed traveling and made many trips to the East Coast.
Her favorite places outside Salida were Nashville, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri, where she enjoyed seeing country music shows.
Friends and family said it was a very tough and sad time for her when Mr. Webb fell ill in 2004 and died in 2005.
Since then she lived alone with the support of family.
Survivors include her sons, Bill of Pinedale, Wyoming, and Rob (Jamie) of Nathrop; granddaughters, Stephanie of Wheat Ridge and Cassie (Phil) of Gillette, Wyoming; grandson, Christopher of Arvada; and niece, Regina Kolbeck of Aurora.
A viewing will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 18, 2023, at Church of the Ascension in Salida, and her funeral will be at 2 p.m. with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s
Association.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
