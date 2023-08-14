Jerry Ray Henderson, 91, died Aug. 8, 2023, in Colorado Springs.
He was born June 15, 1932, in Coldwater, Kansas, to James and Margaret (Simpson) Henderson. The family moved to Salida when he was 7 years old.
As a child, he spent a lot of his youth at the family cabin up Pass Creek, where he found a love of the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Mr. Henderson enlisted in the U.S. Navy in November 1951 and was honorably discharged in November 1955. He was always proud to have served as a SeaBee.
After the military, he worked many different jobs, including construction work, a route salesman for Pepsi Cola and a mill operator at the Pinnacle Mine. In 1971, Mr. Henderson went to work for the Salida Fire Department, retiring as a fire captain in 1991.
Mr. Henderson married his wife, Barbara, in 1977 and became a stepfather to three girls and a boy.
A few years after retiring, the couple began spending their winters in Lake Havasu, Arizona. They met many new friends and enjoyed their time in the desert. Mr. Hendeson played golf every day in Arizona, and when he came back to Salida in the summers, he would play at least one round a week with his son until he no longer could.
He loved dogs and was especially fond of West Highlands white terriers. He would willingly dog sit every chance he got.
Family and friends said Mr. Henderson was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, a friend to many and will be missed by all.
Mr. Henderson was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Clifford, Jack, Bud and Bob; and sister Marie Tessadri.
Survivors include his wife; stepson, Doug (Robin) Bess; stepdaughters, Pam (Dan) Ashley, DeDe (Tom) Hemmings and Renee (Kevin) Thonhoff; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister Nancy Nelson; and brother Joe Henderson.
His memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Aug. 19, 2023, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at LewisandGlenn.com.
