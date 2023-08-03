Samuel Lloyd “Sam” Naccarato, 78, died June 24, 2023, surrounded by family, in Pueblo, following a long illness.
He was born Nov. 5, 1944, in Seattle, Washington, to Lloyd and Florence (Gustafson) Naccarato. His father served in the Army Air Corps.
The family returned to Salida to live and work on the family ranch when he was a year old.
He was raised in Salida.
He attended St. Joseph Catholic School, Kesner Junior High School and graduated from Salida High School in 1963.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army.
He finished his basic training in New Jersey for advanced training in microwaves. He was sent to Okinawa, Japan, for a year and finished his military duty in eastern Kansas as a microwave technician.
After his service, he returned to Salida and attended Southern Colorado State College in Pueblo.
During the summers he worked in Salida and during the winter months he volunteered with the Monarch Ski Patrol.
Mr. Naccarato met Patricia Sullivan in Salida while she was teaching in the Buena Vista School District. The couple married Aug. 9, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
They moved to Pueblo where they could work and Mr. Naccarato could graduate from SCSC with a degree in business administration.
The couple had three children.
Mr. Naccarato retired after 45 years working in the insurance field.
Mr. Naccarato was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Pueblo. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Club, a member of the Sertoma Club and volunteered for various events in Pueblo.
Family and friends said he loved coming home to Salida on weekends to visit family and friends, take his family skiing and go on family picnics to the mountains he loved so much.
He enjoyed hunting, golfing, skiing, snowshoeing and all the mountains of Chaffee County could offer.
They said his granddaughter, Nieve, was the light of his life.
Mr. Naccarato was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Lydia Naccarato and Karl and Erna Gustafson; his parents; niece Chenyl (Naccarato) Smith; grandnephew Jakob Taverna; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years; son, Chistopher (Dominique) Naccarato; daughters, Keri (Michael) Naccarato of Denver and Kelly Naccarato of Denver; brothers, Tom (Linda) Naccarato of Grand Junction and Tim (Tonia) Naccarato of Salida; sister, Karin Naccarato (Vince) Marchase of Salida; sisters-in-law, Susan Butler and Wendy (John) Mestoper, all of Florida; his granddaughter; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 7, 2023, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Pueblo.
Interment will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 12, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery. Attendees are asked to dress cheerfully.
In lieu of flowers or food, memorial donations may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation at www.ataxia.org.
Arrangements are with Montgomery-Seward Funeral Directors in Pueblo and with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
