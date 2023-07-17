Larry Wayne “Stretch” Siens, 76, died June 29, 2023.
He was born July 27, 1946, in Collinsville, Oklahoma, to Clark and Irene Siens.
He was a month away from his 77th birthday.
Mr. Siens lived in Salida as a self-employed entrepreneur.
He was raised 30 miles away in Buena Vista, along with four siblings.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served a tour in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged from his patriot duties and began a life for himself.
Mr. Siens enjoyed being outdoors, camping, chasing hot air balloons, riding his motorcycles, spending time with family and being an all-around jokester.
Friends and family said he touched many lives in the process of being a social butterfly, and many are grateful to have known him. They said he will be missed greatly.
Survivors include his sister, Donna; daughters, Teresa and Dana; son, Clark Siens; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
