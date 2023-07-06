Thomas Dickinson, 70, died May 12,2023, in Salida.
He was born June 23,1952, to Robert Dickinson and Patricia Dickinson.
Everyone in his family is an artist, and he found his art in landscape and design.
Friends and family said his love of the outdoors and wild spaces was only rivaled by his love of his family, for whom he would do anything.
He loved hearing the rev of a muscle car and enjoyed all types of music.
Friends and family said he was a great husband and father, and he will be greatly missed.
Mr. Dickinson was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Dickinson; children, Danielle, Barrent and Laurin; and grandchildren, McKenzie, Bo, Cash, Lincoln, Maverick, Rye, Lilian, Jack and Gage.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and time.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered atlewisandglenn.com.
