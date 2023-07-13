Philip W. Urban II, 72, died May 31, 2023, in Buena Vista.
He was a carpenter and built many homes in Maine and Colorado.
Friends and family said Mr. Urban was an adventurous spirit, a father who deeply loved his children and a legend in the whitewater kayaking world.
They said he had a huge heart that impacted people wherever he went.
A true lover of life and adventure, friends and family said he lived life to the fullest until the very end and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his daughter, Chloë, and her partner, Bay Love; son, Dustin (Katie) Urban; grandchildren, Lila and Heron; his former wife, Susan Jenkins; sisters, Chris Avalone and Becky Urban; girlfriend, Joanne McGrew; and nieces, nephews, cousins and many other family members and friends.
His memorial service will be on Aug. 6, 2023, in Blue Hill, Maine, and in the fall in Buena Vista .
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.