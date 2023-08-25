Longtime Salida resident Ruth Elaine (Weeks) Sparling, 87, died Aug. 16, 2023, at Brookdale Lowry Senior Living Center in Denver.
She was born Oct. 23, 1935, in Prowers County to Clara L. (Brown) Weeks and Forrest L. Weeks. She had two brothers and a sister.
She spent her early days in Prowers County, attending school in a one-room schoolhouse. When her parents purchased the Red Hill Ranch outside Fairplay, she transferred to Park County schools and graduated two years early in 1952.
She attended Lamar Junior College for two years before transferring to the University of Colorado in Boulder, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business education.
After college she taught in high schools in Leadville and Westcliffe. While teaching in Westcliffe she was asked to coach the women’s intramural basketball team. Her family said these memories always brought a smile to her face.
In Westcliffe she met Robert “Bob” H. Sparling. They married on July 26, 1958, in Lamar, and they spent the next 65 years together.
Eventually the couple found employment in the oil fields of Wyoming, where the first two of their three daughters were born. They moved around between Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado but eventually settled in Salida.
They moved to Salida one week before the birth of their youngest daughter. They built their own home on G Street, moving in during spring break in March 1968. It became their family home for the next 50 years.
Mrs. Sparling was active at the First Christian Church of Salida and with Church Women United. She sang in the church choir and with The Noteables. She was a soloist during the FIBArk Follies for several summers. Her family said she sang for fun, for God and for many weddings and funerals.
In 1975 Mrs. Sparling joined Chaffee County Title and Abstract full time and worked there for nearly 40 years. She often held more than one job at a time, so her family said it was no surprise when Mr. and Mrs. Sparling became co-owners/operators of High Country H20 and the local Culligan dealership for more than 25 years.
She helped throw monthly birthday parties at Columbine Manor Care Center, worked with the Republican Women’s Club and made hand-embroidered tea towels for the CWF annual fundraiser.
After her first heart attack she went to a cardiologist, who asked about her role in the family. She downplayed her importance, but her family said they all considered her to be the family’s CEO.
Mrs. Sparling was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Ruby and Forest Edwards; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Irene Weeks and Edwin and Mary Jo Weeks; an infant niece and three nephews.
Survivors include her husband; daughters, Ann (Stephen) Randolph of Magnolia, Lisa (Steve) Holder of McCall, Idaho, and Gail (Larry) Ausbun of Denver; grandsons, Scott Randolph, Andrew Randolph and Cooper Randolph of Magnolia and Jonah Ausbun of Greeley; 10 of her 14 nieces and nephews; and many grandnieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of the giver’s choice. St. Jude’s Children’ Hospital and the American Heart Association were a couple of her favorites.
Arrangements are with Harris Funeral Directors in Aurora.
