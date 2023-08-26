Former Salida resident Phil Hicks, 79, died Aug. 19, 2023, in Seiling, Oklahoma.
He was born June 24, 1944, in Altadena, California, to Nels Eugene Hicks and Winona Ruth (Harker) Hicks.
His family said his life was defined by his numerous interests and talents and was a testament to passion, creativity and an unwavering dedication to his craft.
He was a lineman for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power before moving his family to Salida in 1981. There he embarked on a career as the maintenance manager for Monarch Ski Area, where his dedication and skills ensured the smooth operation of the ski resort.
Upon retirement from Monarch in 2009, Mr. Hicks moved to Marysville, Kansas, with his father. There he continued to pursue his many hobbies and cared for his father until his death. In 2022, he moved to Seiling to be closer to family.
His family said he possessed a remarkable talent for woodworking that showcased his attention to detail and love for the craft. They said his stained-glass works illuminated spaces with vibrant colors, his pen-making demonstrated precision and elegance, and his leatherwork captured the essence of both functionality and artistry.
His creativity extended to his hobbies as well. An avid amateur radio enthusiast, he connected with others around the world through his passion for communication and technology. He also found joy in constructing intricate model trains and railroads, bringing miniature worlds to life with meticulous care.
Mr. Hicks was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his son, Michael Hicks of Cañon City; daughter, Shawn (Gary) Gore of Seiling; grandchildren, Jonathan (Melissa) Hicks of West Virginia, Savannah Hicks of Midwest City, Oklahoma, Isabella Hicks of Cañon City, Aaron (Stacy) Gore of Seiling, Garrett (Alma) Gore of Duncan, Oklahoma, and Jacob (Madison) Gore of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and great-grandchildren, Jocy Gore and Marlee Gore.
His funeral services were at 2 p.m. Aug. 24, 2023, in the Redinger Funeral Home Chapel in Seiling. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 25, 2023, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Blue Rapids, Kansas.
Memorial donations may be made to Area Medical Foundation, in care of Redinger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 236, Seiling, OK 73663.
Arrangements were with Redinger Funeral Home.
