Philip “Phil” Vieira, 84, of Parker died June 17, 2023, while in Salida for the celebration of life for his brother, Norm Vieira.
He was born July 20, 1938, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the oldest son of Jose “Joe” Vieira and Susana “Susie” Gomes Vieira.
He grew up the son of a rancher and was raised by a large loving family with deep roots in Northern New Mexico but moved to Colorado after the death of his father.
Mr. Vieira always had a special place in his heart for “The Land of Enchantment.”
He met his future wife, Carol Congrove, while attending Wheat Ridge High School.
They were married in 1961 and raised two children.
Mr. Vieira was a master craftsman baker for most of his working life.
He loved all things athletic. He excelled on the football field and played for legendary coach John McKay at Compton College in the late 1950s.
Family and friends meant everything to Mr. Vieira.
He loved to make and share his ancestral cuisine like green and red chili, enchiladas, tamales, posole and more for those he loved.
Mr. Vieira enjoyed gardening, painting and playing the guitar.
Survivors include his wife; sister, Cynthia (Mike) Brothers; son, Lance Marcus (Darla) Vieira; daughter, Celia Vieira Lombardi; and grandchildren, Marques, Colton, Kelsie, Jakob and Alissa.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
