Funeral services for James Albert Alloy were held at 11 a.m. July 14, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
The Rev. Jim Williams officiated the Mass.
Musical selections were led by organist Judy Bullen and vocalist Theresa Cortese.
Pallbearers were Travis Collins, Randy Carricato, Dick Furton, Craig Leitner, Ed Alloy, Marc Martellaro and Rob Martellaro.
Honorary pallbearers were Kevin Furton, Cory Thorpe, Bill Blosser, Kevin Thonoff, JW Wilder and Dana Nachtrieb.
Committal followed at the Poncha Springs Cemetery, with honors rendered by Angel of Mount Shavano Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3280, Ray Lines American Legion Post No. 64 and Salida Elks Lodge No. 808.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.