Christopher Lynn Hanes, 75, of Salida died Aug. 24, 2023, in Denver from complications following a kidney transplant.
He was born Oct. 3, 1947, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Earl and Margaret Hanes.
He lived in Kansas until 1962, when the family moved to Colorado Springs, where he graduated from Harrison High School in 1965.
Mr. Hanes moved to Buena Vista in 1968, where he was employed at Climax Mine for nine years, as well as Pridemore Construction. He later moved to Sunnyvale, California, and began working in electronics.
Upon moving back to Buena Vista in 1983, he continued working in electronics with his employment at ASI Power Technologies, later renamed Power and Control Services.
In 1992 Mr. Hanes purchased Power and Control Services and adopted the name Western Control Systems, a manufacturer of electrical control cabinets used at electric power substations. He maintained a successful business for more than 20 years before retiring in 2013.
Mr. Hanes loved living in the mountains, along with hiking, skiing, gardening and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed road trips through the country either on his Triumph motorcycle or Mazda Miata.
In 1984 he married Diana Clayton Hanes, with whom he raised two children.
He continued working on electronics even after retirement, building mostly speakers and stereo equipment, as he loved listening to his LPs and reel-to-reel tapes.
In 2015 Mr. Hanes and his wife began spending winters in Florence, Arizona, where they could continue hiking and biking year-round.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Holly Spence.
Survivors include his wife; children, Aaron Hanes and Rochelle Hanes; brothers, Nelson Patrick “Pat” Hanes, Kipton Canfield “K.C.” Hanes and Terrence “Terry” Hanes; sister Summer Hanes Nyberg; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will take place at a location and date to be announced later.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at LewisandGlenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.