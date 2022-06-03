Karen Rebecca “Shaka” Sahn, 53, died May 21, 2022, at her mother’s home in Salida.
She was born Jan. 4, 1969, at University Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, where her father, Steven Alan Sahn, now deceased, was a medical resident and her mother, Gene Whitmore Marsh, was a nurse.
In 1973 she moved to Aspen with her mother and sister, Stacey. She attended Aspen schools from kindergarten through her freshman year. She moved to Tucson, Arizona, and graduated from Amphitheater High School in 1987.
Ms. Sahn was a Division 5 state running standout, leading her high school cross-country team to two state championships.
She graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in 1991 as a journalism major.
For four years she ran for the university indoor/outdoor track and cross-country teams. Her team won seven of eight indoor/outdoor Atlantic Coast Conference titles.
Following college, she returned to Aspen and began living her passion for travel, especially on outdoor wilderness adventures, rock climbing and backcountry skiing excursions in extreme climates. Peru, New Zealand, Argentina, Nepal and France were among the countries she loved. Island Peak in Nepal, Mount Blanc in Europe and Denali in Alaska were the favorite peaks she summited.
Ms. Sahn loved snowstorms and severe weather. For 19 years she worked as a patroller for Snowmass and Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol and was a snow safety technician for Aspen Highlands. She worked as a mountain and climbing guide for Aspen Expeditions for 11 summers.
At a ski patrol party with music by artists like Chaka Kahn, the patrollers nicknamed her Shaka Sahn, and the tag stuck.
Family and friends said few people were faster, stronger or more courageous. In addition to her many exploits of strength and endurance, ski mountaineering and sky marathons, they said her greatest characteristic was the strength and endurance of her friendships.
She kept close and loving connections with her family, friends and teammates from middle school throughout her adulthood. She was especially close to her sister Stacey and Stacey’s family.
Her family said she was an adored and devoted aunt to her niece and two nephews, teaching them to love the backcountry and mentoring them in safety and fun.
Ms. Sahn was artistic and creative and made jewelry as gifts for her friends and family.
She struggled for years with an eating disorder and hoped that others with similar illnesses would be open about their conditions, seek early treatment and return their lives to normal.
Survivors include her mother; sister, Stacey (Kirk) Petersen; aunts, Jane Whitmore, Sandi (Steven) Comen and Jill (Robert) Benson; half-brothers, James and Michael Sahn; half-sister, Rachel Hill; stepmother, Claire Hoefer; nephews, Turner and Severyn Petersen; niece, Sydney Petersen; many cousins, including Ben and Michael White, Melissa Hall, Stephanie Comen and Jennifer and Brandon Benson; and former stepfather, Robert Marsh, and his two daughters, Kamala Marsh and Bente Doolan.
A celebration of her life will be held later in the summer in Aspen.
Memorial donations may be made to the Outdoor Education Fund of Aspen Middle School, http://aspenaef.org/donate.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
