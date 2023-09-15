Robert A. Gillespie, 84, a longtime Howard resident, died Sept. 8, 2023, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida, with family members by his side.
He was born Sept. 23, 1938, in Hasty to Robert D. and Catherine Gillespie.
In 1946 the family moved to Coaldale, where he later graduated from Cotopaxi High School.
In 1958 he married Sally Joan Lindsay, with whom he raised three sons in Howard.
Mr. Gillespie went on to run his own construction/gravel business in the Howard/Coaldale area and later retired from Fremont County Road and Bridge.
He and his wife were members of the Howard Community Church and loved living in and being a part of the community of Howard.
Friends and family said their connections with the people of this community will be truly missed by all.
Mr. Gillespie loved living and recreating in the mountains. This included hunting, fishing, camping and family picnics. Family members said their fondest memories are times spent in Saguache Park for family vacation every summer and listening to Mr. Gillespie tell stories before "lights out" at camp. This family tradition continues today with annual trips into the park, where his sons and their families enjoy hunting, camping and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and two grandsons.
Survivors include his children, Russ (Rayann) Gillespie, Mark (Carla) Gillespie and Don (Tara) Gillespie; grandchildren, Jenny Dunn, Josh Gillespie, Sierra Wrigley, Alisha Perkovich, Andrew Gillespie and Ciara Gillespie; siblings, Marilyn Canterbury and Edwin Gillespie; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life gathering for Mr. and Mrs. Gillespie will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30, 2023, at the Howard Fire Station. Food and refreshments will be available.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at LewisandGlenn.com.
