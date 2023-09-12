Derek Glenn Pulos, 60, of Salida died June 21, 2023, in the Arkansas River from a fatal motorcycle accident in Fremont County near Parkdale.
He was born March 27, 1963, in Denver to Ted and Rose Pulos.
He grew up in Leadville, where he went to school through 10th grade. During that time he was a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol for two years. After his older brother, Chris, graduated from high school, the family moved to Salida, where he finished his junior and senior high school years.
His activities in school included basketball, track and baseball. Outside of school he also enjoyed skiing and riding his motorcycle.
After he graduated from Salida High School in 1981, he immediately joined the U.S. Navy.
Mr. Pulos was a self-employed painter for many years, and his business was called the Paint Saint.
He and his wife, Toni, belonged to the Pikes Peak Bikers Church of Colorado and would attend whenever they could in person.
Friends and family said he loved his family, his two cats, going to concerts and helping others. His biggest passion was riding his motorcycle by himself or with his wife on road trips. He enjoyed his “wind therapy” in any kind of weather.
Mr. Pulos was preceded in death by his mother; brother, Chris; and niece Amber.
Survivors include his wife; father; uncle Joe and aunt Viola Lochniker; parents-in-law, Cleona and Bruce Flipse; brothers and sisters-in-law, Conne (Bo) Brown, Jon (Amy) Horton, Kelly (Jeff) Bunyea, Brad (Vanessa) Flipse, Brent (Gwen) Flipse and half-sister Chris Sanchez.; children, Daniel, Jason (Aida) and Jessie Rose (Jairo) Duran; stepchildren, Tyler (Abby) Horton and twins Ashley and Cocherell (Jake Teeter) Wieland; seven grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 23, 2023, at Granzella Hall, 450 Nicholls Ave., Salida.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with his service and finances at GoFundMe.com/f/in-memoriam-of derek-pulos.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at LewisandGlenn.com.
