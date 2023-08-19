Judith “Judy” JoAnne Coady, 92, of Salida died June 25, 2023.
She was born May 12, 1931, in Kokomo, Indiana, to Vivian and Robert Childs.
When she was young she loved to sing, play the piano, dance and perform on stage and over live radio.
Mrs. Coady enjoyed a short modeling career, including an iconic black-and-white photo shoot in New York City.
Her prized baby grand piano followed her wherever she lived.
In 1957 she married David Lee Coady. They moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1960.
When Mr. Coady died in 1966, she single-handedly raised their four children while enjoying a career with the Scottsdale Unified School District.
Mrs. Coady was an artist. She loved to draw, paint, cook, bake, sew and tend her rose garden. She was an avid reader and loved visiting libraries wherever she went.
Mrs. Coady lived in the Arizona desert for more than 30 years before moving to Gunnison in 1988 to be near her children when they relocated. She spent her last six years in Salida, where she became a permanent fixture basking in the sun on her deck, sipping hot coffee and watching the world go by.
Her family said Mrs. Coady was an extraordinarily resilient, beautiful, intelligent, talented, kind and gentle soul. They said she lived a quiet, loving life and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her father; mother, Vivian Childs Getz; brothers, Richard Childs and Jack Childs; and husband.
Survivors include her children, Teresa (Kerry) Pfaff, Jennifer Coady, Jonathan (Heidi) Coady and Christopher (Briony) Coady; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life gathering will be held for family and friends in September at Mrs. Coady’s house in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Visit LewisandGlenn.com to plant a tree or leave a tribute in her memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.