Mary Louise Holmes, 74, died July 14, 2023.
She was born Dec. 19, 1948, in Rhode Island to Robert and Florence Carlson.
She met her husband, Don Holmes, one evening when she drove up to him with a girlfriend in her 1961 Chevy and challenged him to drag race. She lost the race but won his heart.
The couple married in 1971 while they were both living in Colorado Springs.
They relocated to Salida in 1985, where they lived for almost 40 years.
Friends and family said she was a compassionate and warm-hearted woman, who deeply cared for small children.
She volunteered with the Court Appointed Special Advocate organization in which volunteers were appointed by judges to advocate for children’s best interests. The best-interest advocacy made a life-changing difference for children and youth who had experienced abuse or neglect, many of whom were in foster care.
She held many noteworthy positions within the community; she was Postmaster of the Year in 2005 while she managed the U.S. Post Office in Poncha Springs, and she operated the front desk at the Baymont Inn & Suites and Monarch Mountain Lodge.
She provided customer service at Here’s the Scoop and Salida Five & Dime.
She was an owner of the Tenderfoot Tavern and supervisor of Cliffhangers at Monarch Mountain Lodge.
She completed audits for various regional post offices, including the Wyoming area, and with her computer proficiency she taught software management to postmasters and led training seminars as a safety coordinator.
As president of various local groups, she organized and conducted many meetings and structured recreational activities for employees and members.
Mrs. Holmes enjoyed the outdoors, hiking and camping with her family, appreciating many of the recreational adventures in the valley.
She was a member of the local women’s softball team; she was a catcher for the group and loved her seasonal games.
Friends and family said she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
They said she was a dear friend to all who knew her and will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband; sons, Christopher Holmes and Joseph (Ashley) Holmes; and seven grandchildren.
A celebration of her life was held July 22, 2023, at Salida Elks Lodge No 808.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Court Appointed Special Advocate or The Alliance.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
