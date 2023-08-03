Judith Lynne (Bell) Lyons, 81, died July 15, 2023, at MorningStar Assisted Living in Fort Collins.
She was born Oct. 14, 1941, in Salida to Melvin and Maxine Bell.
She was a graduate of Salida High School.
She and her former husband, Wendall “Wendy” Lyons, raised three children as his career with General Electric took them from Denver to Waveland, Mississippi, and to Erie, Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Lyons obtained her bachelor’s degree from Penn State Behrend in 1985 with a major in management and a minor in economics.
She had many friends and interests, including golf, bridge and skiing, and she loved to travel and spend time in Colorado.
She spent the last months of her life in Fort Collins with her brother Rex and his family.
Mrs. Lyons was preceded in death by her son Vincent Lyons and brothers Douglas Bell and Robert Klarenbach.
Survivors include her son Christopher Lyons of Erie, Pennsylvania; daughter, Tracy (Lyons) Pealer of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Jessica Pealer, Adam Pealer and Grant Walker; great-grandchildren, Lucille Pealer, Dominick Jack Maiolie, Robert Maiolie and Frank Maiolie III; and brother Rex Bell of Fort Collins.
Mass was held July 31, 2023, at St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Fort Collins, and she will be laid to rest with a private service in Salida at a future date.
Arrangements were with Goes Funeral Care in Fort Collins.
Online condolences may be offered at GoesFuneralCare.com.
