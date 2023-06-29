Longtime Buena Vista resident Ronald Lee Hassell, 76, died June 23, 2023.
He was born June 3, 1947, in Grand Junction to Ralph and Helen (Roper) Hassell.
A Salida graduate with ties to the Taylor Park area, he married Judith “Judy” Kay Francisco May 23, 1970, and settled in Buena Vista.
Friends and family said Mr. Hassell was a family man with a passion for the outdoors, love for his community and a heart for service.
They said as an adrenaline junky, he was always in pursuit of the next adventure.
He was a founding member of the volunteer Chaffee County Fire Protection District and served more than 45 years as a member, chief and board member. Mr. Hassell was also a charter member of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Patrol/Search and Rescue.
He initiated the snowmobile trail grooming program in the county more than 30 years ago and was a founding member of the Buena Vista Snowdrifters.
Mr. Hassell was an emergency medical technician and an avid volunteer at Buena Vista Heritage, Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad, his church and other organizations.
He spent his working years as a police officer, local business owner and forester for the U.S. Forest Service, where he fought fires and commanded numerous national wildland fires across the country.
Friends and family said he was a man of few words, a legend in snowmobiling and a mentor to many, often taking time to pass his expertise in forestry, firefighting and the outdoors on to his family and friends.
They said he was known for doing things on his own timeline, led with respect and authenticity, and he cherished his family above all else.
Mr. Hassell was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Zachary Schirmer.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years; daughters, Jacquelyn Schirmer (Henning Schymik) and Renee (Aaron) Nyhus; grandchildren, Adam Nyhus, Kristin Nyhus, Kylee Schirmer, Jaidee Schirmer, Luka Schymik and Renya Schymik; and numerous cousins and extended family.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. July 8, 2023, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Billy Cordova Memorial Park or Buena Vista Heritage.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.