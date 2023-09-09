Scott Franklin Beresford, 80, of Salida died Aug. 26, 2023, in Colorado Springs.
He was born Jan. 5, 1943, in Aurora, Illinois, to Jean Peterson Beresford and Bruce Fox Beresford.
He spent his earliest years in Chicago, Illinois, and attended Oriole Park Elementary. When his father was transferred to La Cañada, California, he attended Paradise Canyon Elementary. Another transfer brought the family to Atlanta, Georgia, where he attended Sarah Smith Elementary.
He graduated from North Fulton High School in Atlanta in 1961. Friends and family said he had wonderful friendships with dozens of classmates with whom he kept in touch for the rest of his life, and he ever missed a class reunion. They said he was known as a fun, smart and caring guy, and his classmates will miss him greatly.
Mr. Beresford attended Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, where he majored in economics and pledged SAE fraternity. When his dad was transferred again to San Diego, Mr. Beresford transferred to UCLA. His father said he was pleased because he would be an in-state student and tuition would be less than at Duke. Mr. Beresford was pleased because there were more girls at UCLA than at Duke, plus he always loved the beach and sitting in the sun.
He continued with SAE fraternity at UCLA and made new friends that he kept for life.
He was able to get money toward his tuition by being an extra in movies, one of which was “Von Ryan’s Express.” Another job was being a hasher (food server) at a UCLA sorority.
He graduated UCLA with a degree in economics and moved back to Atlanta to attend Emory University, graduating in 1968 with a doctorate in law.
Mr. Beresford worked as a lawyer for most of his career.
He met Sally Price in his early 50s at a singles party at Baby Doe’s Restaurant in Atlanta.
They retired in Salida. He loved everything about living in Salida: mountains, weather, people, music in Riverside Park, events at Salida SteamPlant, lighting the Christmas tree on Tenderfoot Mountain.
He especially loved gardening and his projects at home. He volunteered many hours at the First Presbyterian Church and Salida Sunrise Rotary Club.
Family and friends said he will be remembered driving his red Toyota pickup truck around town with the bed full of gardening supplies and tools, and he will always be remembered for his kind, gentle ways.
Mr. Beresford was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bruce Jr. and Richard; and Sally Price’s son, Weston M. Price.
Survivors include Sally Price, whom he called his soulmate.
His memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 16, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Salida, with a reception to follow in the church’s Fellowship Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society, 701 Gregg Drive, Buena Vista, CO 81211 or First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements are with Simply Cremation in Colorado Springs.
