Frank Stephen Butala, 64, a lifelong Salida resident, died May 28, 2023, at The Bridge in Alamosa.
He was born Dec. 31, 1958, in Salida to Frank and Vesta (Boyd) Butala.
Mr. Butala enjoyed watching sports, listening to music and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Tim Butala.
Survivors include his daughters, Tanisha Butala of Colorado Springs and Tiffany Butala of Salida; brother Tom (Barbara) Eve of Salida; sisters, Linda (Chuck) Kellerman of Denver and Sherri Sherwood of California; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
