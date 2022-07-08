Dorothy “Dottie” Katerina Busch Runco, 91, of Howard died June 30, 2022, at Covenant Village in Westminster.
She was born Dec. 9, 1930, in Worland, Wyoming, to David and Katerina Busch.
At age 17 she moved to Denver, where she met and fell in love with Raymond Runco, a Salida native.
The two married in July 1950 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida. They had three children.
In April 2022, Mrs. Runco was diagnosed with leukemia, which she chose not to treat, as she said she had already lived a long and wonderful life.
Her family said she will always be remembered by her smile and sparkling blue eyes, as well as the love and kindness she gave to everyone.
Mrs. Runco was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Harry and Raymond Busch; and son-in-law, Lyle Case.
Survivors include her daughter, Teri Case; sons, Ben (Renee) Runco and Dave Runco (fiancée Vickey Howard); grandchildren, Stephanie Case (Justin Ramseier), Jeff Case, Raymond (Eva)Runco, Tina (Matt) Lawrence and William Carmen; great-grandchildren, Reagan Runco, Benjamin Runco, Lyle Ramseier and Nora Lawrence; 12 nieces, five nephews and numerous cousins.
Her funeral services will be at 11 a.m. July 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 320 E. Fifth St., Salida.
Burial will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery.
A reception will take place afterwards at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
