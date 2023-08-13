Jonathan Edward Cummings, 81, of Buena Vista died Aug. 8, 2023, in Buena Vista.
He was born April 27, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, to Jack and Ruth Cummings Dopp.
At age 5, he and his brothers began attending the Illinois Soldier and Sailors Children School in Normal, Illinois.
He graduated from University High School, where he held some records on the swim team.
Mr. Cummings joined the Colorado State Patrol in 1967. In 1969, he was posted in Buena Vista and continued to live there following his retirement from the State Patrol in 1995.
For many years, he had vending machines and had the nickname “candyman.”
He was passionate about golfing and sailing after his retirement.
Mr. Cummings met Joyce Baroni later in life, and the two shared a mutual passion for traveling and spending time together.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Steve; and sisters Anita and Colleen.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Baroni; children, Kacey Ebersole and Jonathan Cummings; grandchildren, Justine (DJ) Miracle, Scott (Mariah) Ebersole and Layla (Sterling) Thew; six great-grandchildren; brother Ed (Mickey) Cummings; sister Christine; numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend Bob Rann and family.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15, 2023, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida with a funeral service to follow, beginning at 1 p.m.
Interment will follow the services in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at LewisandGlenn.com.
