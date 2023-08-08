Nancy Taylor Adams, 77, of Nathrop died July 14, 2023, from complications of congestive heart disease after five years of ongoing pain.
She was born Aug. 9 1945, in the greater Boston area to Thomas Taylor, a part Cherokee, and Nancy A. Fromiglio, an Italian.
She grew up with a large Italian family in Massachusetts and Norwich, Connecticut. She attended Catholic schools and later studied psychology at Boston University.
For a while, she traveled the world as a jewelry purchaser for a partner in Boulder.
She planned to attend Harvard University with the intention to write a thesis on “Prey Predator Relations in the Human Species.” In about 1978, this led her to visit Canada and then Alaska, where she observed herd and pack animals in the wild. In Alaska she became incensed with the state encouragement of killing wolves from airplanes and tried a little “monkey wrenching.” There she decided to breed black wolves and return them into the wild.
In the late 1980s while in Aspen, she finally got Shimanin, her first 7-foot-tall, black stud wolf. She moved to Twin Lakes, where she purchased the Twin Lakes Hotel and started breeding black wolves. She renamed the hotel The Inn of the Black Wolf.
There she ran events to encourage customers in the offseason, including the Hookers Ball and the original and real Texas Tomato Wars, which she ran every year for nine years.
Subsequently Ms. Adams moved up Lake Creek and purchased a 91-acre placer home, which she named Tapawingo, or Cree for “peace.” There she continued her wolf breeding program and the real Texas-Colorado Tomato Wars.
In 1991, she met her present husband, Fred Henderson, and lived on Tapawingo until 1997, when her health caused them to move down from the 10,000-foot elevation to the lower elevation of Chaffee County.
Friends and family said she was a warm, generous, friendly and uniquely spirited woman who had many loving friends from her Connecticut days, the Tomato Wars, Mount Princeton Hot Springs and Clearview Church.
They said she is no longer in pain but most surely will maintain her unique spirit, and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband.
Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12, 2023, at Clearview Church, 457 Rodeo Road in Buena Vista.
Her body was donated to medical science, and her ashes will be buried with some of her wolf's ashes with her mother in Norwich Connecticut.
