Kenneth King Young, 78, of Hartsel died Aug. 19, 2023, in Salida.
He was born March 7, 1945, in Cañon City to John and Lois (Augustine) Young.
He grew up in Grand Junction and Cotopaxi.
Mr. Young was preceded in death by his parents; son, Christopher; and wife, Diane Wetzbarger.
Survivors include his sister, Katy Young; brothers, Tom Young and Donald Young; children, Sharon Loseke, Daniel Young, Audra Teter, Michael Young and David Cacurak-Young; grandchildren, Mackenzie Teter, Kelsey Teter, Kenny Teter, Shaina Young, Jonathan Young, Nora Young and Miles Young; and numerous cousins and friends.
At his request, there will be no funeral or formal memorial services.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at LewisandGlenn.com.
