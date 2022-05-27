Norma Louise Edlund, 94, died April 12, 2022, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born June 18, 1927, in Missouri to William Harold and Mary Mildred Snyder.
She married Alvin R. Edlund on Oct. 1, 1950.
Mrs. Edlund taught school in New London, Missouri.
In fall 1961, the family moved to Salida, where her husband served as pastor of First Christian Church until his retirement.
In 1967 Mrs. Edlund was hired as assistant librarian at Salida Public Library. She retired as the director after 27 years.
During her career she worked to expand the services offered, secure funding for equipment and building upgrades and get the library listed by the state as a historical building.
Family and friends said Mrs. Edlund touched the lives of generations of Salida residents as a Sunday School teacher and librarian. They said she wanted the church and the library to be places where anyone who entered felt welcomed and that they belonged.
Survivors include her brother, Richard (Peggy) Snyder; son, Alvin Edlund, Jr.; daughter, Sharilyn Edlund (Marilyn Goodban); granddaughter, Heather Anne Goodban; friend and helper Cathy Smith; and other family and friends.
At her request, there will be no service.
In honor of Mrs. Edlund’s love of reading and learning, the family asks friends to give someone a book and take time to read to a child.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
