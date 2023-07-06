Alice Ann (French) Ross, 90, died June 27, 2023, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida, with hospice after a fall in her home five weeks earlier.
She was born July 4, 1932, in Milliken.
She met Keith Ross while in high school in Stoneham, where she graduated, and they married in 1950. He worked at Great Western Sugar Factory in Sterling, where they lived for the first six years of their marriage. They had two daughters, Peggy and Judy.
After moving to Findlay, Ohio, and after Judy started kindergarten, the Rosses became foster parents, caring for many babies and small children.
Mr. Ross’ job took the family to Eaton, Gering, Nebraska, and back to Longmont.
In Gering, they again were foster parents, and one little boy, Christopher, became an adopted member of the family.
Mr. Ross died in 1973 from cardiac issues.
Mrs. Ross then married Loyal Ross, Keith’s older brother, and she and Chris moved to his ranch 10 miles south of Jackson, Wyoming.
There she learned to be a true rancher’s wife.
She loved going on cattle roundups, sleeping and cooking “in the rough.”
The Rosses kept chickens, milk cows and pigs. Their yard was beautiful with trees, flowering shrubs and flowers, and the garden grew wonderful vegetables.
Loyal Ross died in 2002 after a long battle with respiratory issues.
Mrs. Ross moved to Salida in 2005 to a home right behind her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Bruce Smith.
Friends and family said she told them many times how thankful she was for her home here in Salida.
They said both Mrs. Ross and her daughter felt very blessed to live so close to each other.
Mrs. Ross stayed busy with volunteer work with the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, the Red Hat Ladies and Presbyterian Church functions for years.
In her final years she was limited to her Saintly Sinners luncheons and her beloved cribbage group.
She spent much time at her daughter’s house with family. She would go over every afternoon to hold Judy’s two toy poodles.
Friends and family said she always wanted to be included even when she really couldn’t hear what was going on.
They said she will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her smile and her chuckle.
Even during the last five weeks of pain, the nurses and caregivers would say, “There’s that smile.”
Survivors include her daughter Judy Smith; son, Chris Ross; brother Roy; sisters Trish and Donna Jeanne; grandchildren, Dawn (Robert) Bruno, Erik (Morianne) Smith, Scott (Samantha) Winter and Andy Winter; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Duncan and Gavin Bruno.
Services will be held later in the summer at the Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heart of the Rockies Hospice Foundation, 301 F St., Suite E, Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
