Jackie Sue Owens Mundy, 48, of Salida died July 28, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs with her father, the Rev. Jim Mundy, and stepmother, Tina Perri-Mundy, at her side.
She was born July 3, 1975, to Jim and Kay Mundy in Springfield, Ohio.
She moved to Salida in 2012 to be with her dad and was a longtime employee of Patio Pancake Place and Romeo's Restaurant.
She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Mary Mundy and Dolly Adkins; grandfather Ed Mundy; mother, Kay Mundy; and uncle Mitch Mundy.
Survivors include her father; stepmother; longtime partner, Jason Whiteaker; and children, Austin and Caden Owens.
Her service will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 19, 2023, at Chipeta Park in Poncha Springs.
