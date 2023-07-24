Former Salidan David Larcom, 65, died July 13, 2023.
He was born May 31, 1958, in Thornton, to Alice and Louis E. Larcom.
Mr. Larcom was a professional artist who painted murals, many of which are on display in Salida and Buena Vista. He also created smaller works of art.
He taught English as a second language in Indonesia and wrote several books for that purpose.
Friends and family said he was a beloved father, brother and uncle.
Mr. Larcom was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Larcom.
Survivors include his son, Louis W. Larcom; brothers Larry, Forrest and James; sisters, Ruth, Carol, Gail, Rebecca and Pamela; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Arrangements were with Kirikos Family Funeral Home of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.