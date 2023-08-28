Richard Joseph Salazar, 39, of Cañon City died Aug. 11, 2023, in Salida.
He was born March 17, 1984, in Salida to Richard and Debbie (Avila) Salazar.
Mr. Salazar worked as a cable installer for Charter Communications for 14 years.
He enjoyed family time, hunting, fishing and motor sports.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Salazar; and grandmothers, Jessie Avila and Pearl Salazar.
Survivors include his son, Ian Salazar; parents; sister, Melissa Drake; grandfather Frank Avila; aunts, Belinda Verhoeff and Debbie Ross; and many extended family members.
A celebration of his life is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 2, 2023, at Grace Church.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at LewisandGlenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.