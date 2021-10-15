Richard Reed Last, 68, of Salida died Oct. 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born April 25, 1953, to Esther Walkley Last and John Francis Last.
Mr. Last was a self-employed carpenter.
His family said he will be remembered for many things, including his fiddle playing, carpentry, wooden furniture, gem mining and his dry humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Thomas Erving Thorp.
Survivors include his friend and former wife, Esther Last of Saguache; son, Reed Last of Saguache; daughter, Gail (Chris) Franklin of Lexington, North Carolina; sister, Anna Rashi of Holtwood, Pennsylvania; brothers, George Last of Lakewood and Matthew Last of Bisbee, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Mr. Last’s life will take place in summer 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.