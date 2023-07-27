Reginia Rae (Cross) Johnson

Former Salida resident Reginia “Ging” Rae (Cross) Johnson, 73, of Northglenn died April 4, 2023, in Lafayette.
She was born March 23, 1950, in Delta to Raymond Omer Cross and Verneal May (Dunham) Cross. Her childhood homes included Akron, Denver and Salida. She graduated from Salida High School in 1969 and attended Mesa State College for a year, then worked for five years at Salida Regional Library starting in 1971.
She met her future husband, Gary Joseph Johnson, on Oct. 2, 1971. They were engaged on March 23, 1975, and married on Feb. 28, 1976. They had two daughters, Krista, born in 1978, and Melinda, born in 1980.
The couple lived in Northglenn for much of their marriage. Mr. Johnson died April 10, 1991.
Although she retired from her administrative career with Adams 12 Five Star Schools, retirement didn’t last long, and she began working in home health care and later returned to administrative office work.
Prior to Adams 12, Mrs. Johnson worked various other jobs, including assistant librarian in Salida and waitress for her longtime neighbors’ restaurant.
Because of her love of animals, she and her daughters were active with a 4-H program of raising Guide Dog puppies for several years, becoming friends to many in the visually impaired community.
She enjoyed horse racing, having grown up at the racetracks where her parents’ horses ran, Colorado Avalanche hockey, crafting cross-stitch items and gardening, especially snapdragons, cucumbers, pansies and columbines. Most important to her was time with family and friends.
Over the years, Mrs. Johnson gained numerous “bonus” sons and daughters, grandchildren and “bonus” grandchildren. She had many friendships, some spanning multiple decades, and friends often became extended family.
Family and friends said she was best known for her compassionate spirit, and she constantly worried about others and rarely about herself. They said she was described by many as an “Angel on Earth” – if someone was in need, she always did her best to help, either by giving them items they needed or finding another way to help them.
Friends and family said they will remember her patriotism, including Red Fridays supporting both active-duty troops and military veterans and proudly displaying American flags, and her endless appreciation for those around her regardless of their role in her life.
Unexpectedly, Mrs. Johnson experienced kidney stone obstruction and sepsis at the end of February 2023, returned to the hospital with pneumonia in March and died of complications on April 4.
Family and friends said Mrs. Johnson strongly believed that we should always take the time to stop and smell the flowers, and she always reminded others that her No. 1 rule was safety first. They said she would want everyone to remember to never forget to hug those you love, say I love you often and always be safe in your travels.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; parents-in-law, Jack Francis Johnson and Geraldine Louise (Forsyth) Johnson; niece Michelle Cross; and brother-in-law Robert Cates.
Survivors include her daughters, Krista Borland and Melinda (Shaun) Scott; granddaughters, Teagan Boughton and Loralie Chatman; grandson, Justin Boughton; numerous “bonus” grandchildren including Kyle, Keylea, Calvin and Liam; great-grandsons, Domonick and John (arriving July 2023); sister, Vicki Cates; brother, Jerry Cross; brother-in-law Donald Johnson; sister-in-law/cousin, Julie Johnson; sister-in-law, Diane Cross; nieces Jennifer Cross, Lori (Ryan) Hartley and Shari (Michael) Hofhiens; nephews, Jeremy “Jerry Lee” Musgrove, Michael (Courtney) Musgrove, Cameron (Stephanie) Cross and Scott (Mandy) Johnson; grandnieces, Lydia Anders, Adelle Cross, Sage Hardman and Afton Hofhiens; grandnephews, Tenzin Musgrove, Jacob Hofhiens, Asher Hardman and Kelton Hardman; and numerous extended family and friends.
Her celebration of life will be from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 28, 2023, at Early College of Arvada,
4905 W. 60th Ave., Arvada.
Cemetery services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 4400 W. Kenyon Ave.,
Denver, Staging Area B.
Arrangements were with All Veterans Funeral & Cremation in Denver.
