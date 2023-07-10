Donald Dale McGill, 88, died July 1, 2023, in Colorado Springs following a brief illness.
He was born Oct. 6, 1934, in Verdel, Nebraska, to Cecil and Annie (Dather) McGill.
He was married for 66 years to Barbara (Palmer) McGill.
Mr. McGill graduated from Verdel High School in 1953, was awarded a bachelor’s degree in education from Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska, in 1958 and obtained a master’s degree in education from Interamerican University in Puerto Rico in 1968.
He had a career spanning nearly four decades in teaching and school administration in public schools in Nebraska, San German, Puerto Rico and in the Colorado towns of Otis, Elizabeth and Cripple Creek.
He was also principal of the private Patriot School in Salida for a year.
After retirement, he lived in Costa Rica and worked as a missionary for three years.
Recently he was active with Salida Vineyard Church, Caring and Sharing and the Grainery Food Ministry, where he volunteered a few days per week up to the time of his death.
Friends and family said he will be missed.
Mr. McGill was preceded in death by his daughter Susan McGill; son Joseph McGill; grandson Dennis Gresham; brothers Russell and Gaile McGill; brothers-in-law Larry Halstead and Leroy Tejral; and sisters-in-law Eva and Ruth Ann McGill.
Survivors include his daughters Deborah (Dave) McPhetrige of Oceanside, California, and Rebecca (Ron) Gresham of Franktown; granddaughters, Erin McPhetrige, Emily Weinstein, Shelly Barber and Kayliegh Gooch; grandson Brandon McGill; 11 great grandchildren; brothers Keith and Sam (Linda) McGill; sister-in-law Betty McGill; sisters, Janice Halstead, Judy Tejral and Joyce (Jerry) Hull; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be at 10 a.m. July 15, 2023, at Salida Vineyard Church in Salida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salida Vineyard Church or The Grainery Food Ministry.
Arrangements were with Science Care of Aurora.
