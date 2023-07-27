Edith Cicerelli, 83, of Salida died July 19, 2023, in her sleep, following a short hospital stay.
She was born Sept. 26, 1939, in Gesuiti, Calabria, Italy, to Antonio and Carmelinda Guccione. She left Italy accompanied by her father and Uncle Petro Guccione. Both families were on their first steps of relocating to America.
She married Frank Cicerelli on Aug. 4, 1956, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida. They were married 67 years.
Mrs. Cicerelli was primarily a homemaker but for 25 years she washed and starch ironed the linens used on the altar of St. Joseph Church.
Occasionally, she did ironing for several individual families.
Friends and family said she was blessed with great culinary skills and could turn out a scrumptious Italian meal in no time flat. When it was soppressata or salsiccia-making time you would find her sitting behind the stuffing machine.
She canned the fruits of the harvest from their garden.
Friends and family said there was no greater enjoyment than having a slice of her homemade Italian bread, piping hot and smeared with butter. Meals at her home always came with a glass or two of homemade “vino.”
Mrs. Cicerelli was preceded in death by her parents and brother Mario.
Survivors include her husband and siblings Frank (Judy) Guccione of Cañon City, Teresa Giorno of Salida, Sara Aragon of Española, New Mexico, Mary Churich of Pueblo, Rose (Randy) Guccione Kuretich of Cañon City and Lena (Jerry) Leewaye of Salida.
Recitation of the holy rosary was at 10:30 a.m. July 25, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian burial following at 11 a.m. Interment services were held at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
