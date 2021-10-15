Roger Alan Grover, 88, died Oct. 10, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 24, 1933, in Waterville, Minnesota, to Silas and Ruby Prehn Grover, one of 11 children.
He grew up in Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School in 1952.
While in high school, he worked at Tetonka Dairy and continued after graduation. He was a delivery driver on a milk route.
He then went to work for E.F. Johnson Radio Company in Waseca, Minnesota.
In May 1954, he was inducted into the U.S. Army and was stationed as a supply officer in Japan, where he became fluent in the Japanese language.
He was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs when he was honorably discharged.
Mr. Grover met his wife of 61 years, Theresa Hammer, when he was stationed at Fort Carson.
They were married Nov. 14, 1959, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Colorado Springs.
The couple continued to live there and had five children.
In July 1967, the Grovers moved to Buena Vista, where Mr. Grover worked as a delivery driver for Wonder Bread.
He bought a distributorship for Wonder Bread and Hostess Cakes in 1972. He sold his distributorship and retired in 1991.
Throughout his younger years, Mr. Grover enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and trapshooting. He was a member and officer of the Buena Vista Sportsmen’s Club.
He also enjoyed taking his family on Sunday picnics after church.
He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
After retirement, he enjoyed golfing and continued his passion for woodworking, as he was a skilled craftsman.
Mr. Grover was preceded in death by his daughter Patty Perez in 2016; his grandson Kenny Grover in 2020; his parents; seven brothers; and a sister.
Survivors include his wife; children Cindy (Dave) Conrad of Cottage Grove, Oregon, Art (Bonnie) Grover of Buena Vista, Cathy (Steve) Nelson of Buena Vista and Max Grover of Buena Vista; son-in-law Rudy Perez of Buena Vista; 10 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and siblings Curt (Mary) Grover and Ruth Beer, both of Minnesota.
Memorial donations may be made to Arkansas Valley Christian Mission.
Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 15, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Memorial Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16, 2021, at the church.
Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
