Paul Dusan Vrudny, 93, of Brainerd, Minnesota, died May 22, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born May 16, 1929, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to John and Mary (Mihok) Vrudny, the middle child of nine.
The family moved to Minneapolis in 1932, when his father accepted a call to Holy Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
He attended Roosevelt High School, where he played football and was a speed skater and track sprinter. He was voted class president and earned the citizenship award. He won the Silver Skate award for being the top speed skater in Minneapolis in 1941.
He attended Gustavus Adolphus College for one year but enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was deployed twice to Berlin as Germany recovered after World War II.
When he was honorably discharged in 1951, he returned to school and graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College with a degree in teaching in 1955.
Mr. Vrudny taught in St. Peter, Gaylord and Mahnomen, all in Minnesota, before settling in Brainerd. He taught first at Brainerd High School, then in Brainerd elementary schools from 1959-1987.
He was instrumental in starting the swimming program and cross-country team at the high school, as well as initiating programs in basketball, track and gymnastics at the elementary level. Over the years, he coached football, cross country, swimming and track.
He taught first aid at the Legionville Camp many summer, volunteered at Camp Confidence and helped build homes with Habitat for Humanity.
Mr. Vrudny was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and was active with the YMCA.
He enjoyed performing with the Geritol Frolics and a number of barbershop quartets. He loved square dancing and singing in the church choir with his wife, Myra.
Mr. Vrudny liked fishing and spending time at the cabin, as well as traveling to visit with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Walter, Daniel, Lydia, Ruth, John and Ted; children Daniel and Rachel; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years; children, Elizabeth (William) Brostrom, former Salida resident Timothy (Elizabeth), Matthew (Bonnie) and Joseph (Kimberly); daughter-in-law Lesley; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and siblings Robert and Doris.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. May 30, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Brainerd. Viewing will be an hour before the service. The funeral will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4UE_gAWyiabicRR-ZL7FsA A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Croix Hospice or a charity of the giver’s choice.
Arrangements are with Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, Minnesota.
