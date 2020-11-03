Opal Pauline “Polly” Elarton, 97, died Oct. 31, 2020, in Cañon City.
She was born on April 5, 1923, in Haswell, to Richard Cooper Welsh and Myrtle Elizabeth (Briley) Welsh.
She had three older brothers, Richard Jerome (Emma) Welsh, William Albert (June) Welsh, and Frank Guthrie (Betty; Wanda) Welsh.
Growing up in the Depression Era, she learned about hard work in the rural areas of Southern Colorado.
This served her well as she later supported the war effort by working as a machinist building airplanes, and in her many years as a restaurant owner along with her husband.
Mrs. Elarton enjoyed many years of family time with her husband and son and enjoyed spending time in the mountains and at family gatherings with her four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Eldon Reid Elarton; her parents; siblings and each of their spouses; sister-in-law and good buddy Dorothy Mae Norlin/Abeyta; and nephews William Welsh, Charles Welsh, Larry Welsh and Jerry Welsh.
Survivors include her son Eldon Eugene “L.D.” (Mary Theresa) Elarton; grandchildren Eldon Ryan (Diane) Elarton, Vincent Scott (Laurie) Elarton, Shelly Erin (Chris) Frisby and Mary Shannon Elarton; great-grandchildren Damon, Morgan, Kenan and Chloe Elarton and Mary and Bryce Frisby; nieces and nephews Robert (Sharon) Welsh, Ronald (Diane) Welsh, Joyce Toohey, Betty (Dusty) Boley, Barbara (Minaloy) Teal, James (White) Welsh, Anna (White) Welsh, Larry (Donna) Norlin, and Donna Bohlander; Cousin Lorene (Verle) Welsh and their children Debbie (Mike) West, Sharolyn, and Leslie (Audrey) Welsh; and her special Christian friend Mildred Dressen.
Graveside services will be held at at 1 p.m. Nov. 7, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery.
Pastor Wayne Davis will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice through Lewis & Glenn Funeral Home, or just take your family out for a burger, fries, and a soft drink in Polly’s honor.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
